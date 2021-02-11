Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has heaped praise on batsman Haider Ali, saying he is a “dashing player”.

Haider is seen as a future star in the making and has already featured in a couple of ODIs and a number of T20 Internationals.

The 20-year-old has scored 42 runs in two ODIs at an average of 21 and has also accumulated 176 runs in seven T20 Internationals, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.33 and a strike-rate of 144.26.

Given the flashes of brilliance Haider has shown, Younis feels the up-and-coming big-hitter will be an important member of the national team for this year’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India.

“We have a dashing player in the shape of Haider Ali,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haider only scored 22 runs in Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand at an average of 7.33 and he will no doubt be looking to bounce back in the upcoming clash against South Africa, which begins in Lahore on Thursday.

