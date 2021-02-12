Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan big-hitter Azam Khan believes he can never be compared to his father, former wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan.

With Azam also being a wicketkeeper, he feels that it is unfair for people to already judge him based on how good Moin was as he is still in the infancy of his cricket career.

While he won’t compare himself to his father, Azam revealed that Moin is very proud of him whenever he performs.

“When it comes to skills and abilities, I cannot be compared to my father at all. He had a long and illustrious international career where he served his country with honour and I am just starting my life as a cricketer, so comparisons are of no use at this point,” he told PakPassion.

“In fact, I don’t think I can ever be compared to my father in terms of cricketing abilities, nor will I ever compare myself to him.

“All I will say is that I cannot think of a prouder father than Moin Khan when he sees me perform well and I draw a lot of inspiration from that and hopefully will continue to perform well in the future.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If the 22-year-old can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

