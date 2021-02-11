Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Mohammad Nawaz “can serve Pakistan for a long time if given confidence”.

Younis’ comments come ahead of the three-match T20 series against South Africa, for which all four players have been included in Pakistan’s squad.

Talat, Asif and Nawaz have all played for Pakistan in the past, but Aziz could make his international debut in the series, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.

Younis also feels that Talat, Asif, Aziz and Nawaz “are the core group of players who can serve us in next T20 World Cup”, which is scheduled to be held in India from October to November this year.

“Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Mohammad Nawaz are also players who can serve Pakistan for a long time if given confidence. These are the core group of players who can serve us in next T20 World Cup,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

