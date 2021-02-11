Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir has said that he is determined to dismiss South Africa batsman David Miller in the upcoming three-match T20 series.

Miller is renowned for his power-hitting and Qadir acknowledged that he is one of South Africa’s “big players”.

“My target is to try and take [the] wicket of any of their batsmen, but they have few big players like David Miller in their squad. My aim is to take his wicket,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, has enjoyed a lot of success in T20 Internationals thus far as he has taken eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway in Lahore on Thursday.

