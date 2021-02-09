Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England Test captain Joe Root admitted that former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was such a skillful bowler as he had the ability to turn the ball both ways.

Root noted that he faced Ajmal while playing county cricket in England and said that not knowing which way the ball was going to turn made the 43-year-old very difficult to face.

“I didn’t get to face Saeed Ajmal in his absolute peak but I’ve faced him in the county game after he remodeled his action and played for Worcestershire. He was still very skillful and had the ability to take the ball both ways,” the England skipper said on ESPNcricinfo’s show ‘Polite Enquires’ as quoted by Ary Sports.

“You can think of why he had so much success throughout his career.”

Root is not the only player to praise Ajmal as South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis recently recalled how he “was a challenge for me in UAE”.

Du Plessis even went as far as saying that “sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and Ajmal would be bowling at me”.

Ajmal claimed 178 wickets in 35 Tests at an average of 28.10 and 184 wickets in 113 ODIs at an average of 22.72.

In regards to his T20 International career, he picked up 85 wickets in 64 games at an average of 17.83.

