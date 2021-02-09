Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Sohail Khan has expressed his frustration at the fact that he keeps getting dropped despite performing well.

During the tour of England, Sohail took 13 wickets in two warm-up matches, but wasn’t given a chance in the Test series, which Pakistan lost 1-0.

It was the same story during the tour of New Zealand as the 36-year-old didn’t get a chance to feature in the two-Test series, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

As for the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-0, Sohail was dropped since he was told that the wickets would be more spin-friendly.

However, the veteran seamer has vowed to keep working hard as chief selector Mohammad Wasim told him that “I am still there in their plans”.

“I am used to getting dropped [from] the team despite performing. In England, I performed in side matches, took 13 wickets in two matches but didn’t get a chance there. In New Zealand, again, I didn’t get a chance due to not fitting in the team’s combination,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“Then for [the] South Africa series, I was told that here spin tracks will be made so I will not be a part of the team, dropped again.

“But, I will keep on working hard as I have talked to chief selector Mohammad Wasim and he told me that I am still there in their plans. Let’s see what happens.

“Waqar bhai worked with me in England and New Zealand. I tried to learn a few things from him. I will keep on working to make myself stronger for the comeback. I have improved my fitness as earlier, a lot of people used to criticise me on my fitness. I have also worked on my batting and fielding. I am ready once again to make a comeback in the national team.”

