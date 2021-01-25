Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has admitted that former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was a nightmare to face.
Recalling facing Ajmal in the United Arab Emirates, Du Plessis admitted that it was a serious challenge that put his skills to the test.
The 36-year-old said Ajmal had such a lasting impact on him that “sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and Ajmal would be bowling at me”.
“Saeed Ajmal was a challenge for me in UAE as a young, new batsman in sub-continent conditions. I remember every time I would go out to bat Saeed was warming up to bowl,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and Ajmal would be bowling at me.”
Du Plessis’ comments come ahead of South Africa’s first series in Pakistan in 14 years.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
