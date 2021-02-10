Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has said that people should not mistake him for a white-ball specialist.

In fact, he noted that before he was called up to Pakistan’s limited overs squads, he was actually a better red-ball player in domestic cricket.

Faheem has been in outstanding form with the bat in Test cricket as of late as in the two-Test series against New Zealand, he made 91 and 19 in the first Test before scoring 48 and 28 in the second Test.

As for the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa, the 27-year-old made 64 in the first Test before scoring 78 not out and 29 in the second Test.

He also took three wickets in the Test series against New Zealand, but only one against the Proteas.

“Since I came into the white-ball team, people believed I was a white-ball player. But if you look at my career in domestic cricket, I was performing better in red-ball cricket than white-ball cricket before being called up,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Faheem will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the upcoming three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday.

