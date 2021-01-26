Misbah-ul-Haq: “I don’t think that [my future as head coach] has anything to do with the South Africa series. I have always played cricket under pressure and you have to perform. You can never have any security or assurances”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Misbah-ul-Haq has said his future as Pakistan’s head coach won’t depend on the outcome of the South Africa series.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding Misbah and whether he will be sacked as head coach.
Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower have both been linked to the role, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said they are unavailable.
“I don’t think that [my future as head coach] has anything to do with the South Africa series. I have always played cricket under pressure and you have to perform. You can never have any security or assurances,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.