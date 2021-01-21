Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said there is no truth in the speculation that Andy Flower or Gary Kirsten will replace Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan’s head coach.

This comes after legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar claimed it had already been decided that Misbah will be sacked and Flower will be appointed as his successor.

However, Wasim noted that Flower won’t be available for two years, while Kirsten is “also not available”.

“The news of Misbah’s removal holds no truth. No deal has been signed with anyone. Flower will not be available for two years due to his commitments at this moment, Gary [Kirsten] is also not available to replace Misbah,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

There has been a lot of speculation about Misbah’s future, especially after Pakistan’s disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

Reports have surfaced that Misbah could be fired if Pakistan lose their upcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

