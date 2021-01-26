Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has dismissed the “rumours” suggesting that he will be picking the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa by himself.

Misbah noted that while he will have a say, it will ultimately be a “unanimous decision”.

He added that everything will be taken into account when picking the 11 players who will feature in the first Test in Karachi.

“We’ll discuss amongst ourselves regarding the final XI. It’s just rumours that I am picking the final XI. The management group and players are a team with everyone going in the same direction. We’ll debate regarding the final XI and it’s a unanimous decision. We’ll analyse everything and then pick our final XI,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

