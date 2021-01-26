Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that the team management “will surely be removed from their roles” if the national team fails to win their series against South Africa.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding the coaching staff, especially head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.
With a disappointing tour of New Zealand behind them, Pakistan will look to bounce back against the Proteas.
Akhtar believes that if the results are not in Pakistan’s favour, it will result in big changes being made to the team management.
“This is a very important series for the management sitting in the dressing room. If results don’t go Pakistan’s way, they will surely be removed from their roles,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“My best wishes are with Pakistan but we must not take [the] South African team lightly. I think this will be a tough series as South Africa are a strong side. Pakistan will need to play fearless cricket in order to succeed.”
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.
