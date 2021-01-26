Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the glue of his team’s batting line-up.

Du Plessis noted that if South Africa were to get Azam out early, “it becomes a team that you feel you can get on top of pretty easily”.

He added that during the tour of New Zealand, Pakistan struggled without Azam, who missed all the matches with a fractured right thumb.

“I feel that team, especially a growing team, if you take out their best batter, it does leave a big hole and his injury has proven that if you take his runs out of the team, it becomes a team that you feel you can get on top of pretty easily,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“So with him back, it will give the rest of batting line-up and their team a lot of confidence that their best players are back. He will be the first guy from a batting point of view that we make sure we take care of.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

