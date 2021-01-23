Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes Gary Kirsten should replace Misbah-ul-Haq as the national team’s head coach.
Kaneria was revealing his squad for the upcoming South Africa series, but instead of having Misbah as coach, he put Kirsten’s name instead.
My team against South Africa in Test
1) Abid Ali
2) Imran Butt
3) Babar Azam
4) Usman Salahudin
5) Kamran Ghulam
6) Mohd Rizwan
7) Fahim Ashraf
8) Shaheen Afridi
9) Sohail Khan
10) Nauman Ali
11) Usman Qadir
12) Zahid mehmood
13) RohailNazir
14) Waqas
coach Gary Kirsten
However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has already ruled out the possibility of Kirsten or Andy Flower, who was also linked with the job, being appointed as Misbah’s successor.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
