Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes Gary Kirsten should replace Misbah-ul-Haq as the national team’s head coach.

Kaneria was revealing his squad for the upcoming South Africa series, but instead of having Misbah as coach, he put Kirsten’s name instead.

My team against South Africa in Test

1) Abid Ali

2) Imran Butt

3) Babar Azam

4) Usman Salahudin

5) Kamran Ghulam

6) Mohd Rizwan

7) Fahim Ashraf

8) Shaheen Afridi

9) Sohail Khan

10) Nauman Ali

11) Usman Qadir

12) Zahid mehmood

13) RohailNazir

14) Waqas

coach Gary Kirsten — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 7, 2021

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has already ruled out the possibility of Kirsten or Andy Flower, who was also linked with the job, being appointed as Misbah’s successor.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

