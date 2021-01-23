Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has said he is ready to go and put his skills on show in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Rauf has yet to make his Test debut, but has featured in three first-class matches and taken seven wickets at an average of 39.28.

Facing the prospect of playing his first Test match, the 27-year-old is hoping it happens as he has already represented Pakistan in limited overs cricket.

“Delighted and determined for my selection in [the] Test squad for Team Green against RSA. IA will live up to the expectations of management. Dreams do come true and I am really excited to represent Pakistan in Test cricket. All thanks to the Almighty Allah,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

