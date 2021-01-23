Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has told the uncapped players picked for the upcoming series against South Africa that this could be a life-changing opportunity for them.

The men in green made many changes for the series against the Proteas, bringing in players like Tabish Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeen, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali.

With many new faces in the squad, Haider told them to grab the opportunity with both hands if they are picked in the playing XI.

Wish you all the best debutantes. May this be life changing for you all. Ameen#PAKvSA #PSL6 https://t.co/9UkKhtRAt1 — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) January 15, 2021

“Wish you all the best debutants. May this be life-changing for you all. Ameen,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Proud to be compared to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, 26-year-old Pakistan hotshot with huge future says

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 4927 ( 87.19 % ) No! 724 ( 12.81 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 4927 ( 87.19 % ) No! 724 ( 12.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related