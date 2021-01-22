Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Agha Salman has revealed that he wants to become the next Mohammad Yousuf.

Salman, who was picked for the upcoming series against South Africa and could make his international debut, noted that Yousuf was his role model growing up.

“I like his cover drives and want to play like him,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The 27-year-old earned a call-up to the national team following his superb performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Salman was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 941 runs in 10 games for Southern Punjab, which included two hundreds and six half-centuries, at an average of 58.81.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

