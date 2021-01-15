Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has said that he wasn’t dropped due to poor performances, and added that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis are lying.

Amir’s comments come after he retired from international cricket last month.

Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Waqar recently said “I was one of those individuals that was in favour of Mohammad Amir’s comeback into the side”. However, Amir claimed that what Misbah and Waqar tell the media “is different from the actual facts”.

“I was not dropped from the side because of my performance. What they [Misbah and Waqar] say [to the] media is different from the actual facts,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14168 ( 14.04 % ) Babar Azam 70634 ( 70 % ) Steve Smith 3539 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4197 ( 4.16 % ) Kane Williamson 4589 ( 4.55 % ) Rashid Khan 598 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 179 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1730 ( 1.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 344 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 268 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 666 ( 0.66 % )

