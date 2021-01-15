Don’t like their mindset, Pakistan player fires shots at Misbah and Waqar

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has said he can’t represent his country again “with the current mindset of the coaching staff”.

Amir, whose comments seemed to be aimed at head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, shocked the cricketing world when he retired from international cricket last month.

He alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

The 28-year-old also made it clear that he isn’t calling on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to sack Misbah and Waqar.

However, there has been a lot of speculation about their future, with some reports saying they could be replaced after the upcoming series against South Africa.

“Waqar Younis is a legend while Misbah-ul-Haq was a great captain but coaching is an entirely different thing. You have to learn and get the necessary education regarding coaching before joining this field,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I’m not saying that PCB should remove them from their respective roles but I can’t play for the national side with the current mindset of the coaching staff.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

