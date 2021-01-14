Waqar Younis: “I was one of those individuals that was in favor of Mohammad Amir’s comeback into the side. Now the situation is saddening. If you aren’t in form, than you try to come back into it. I was saddened with the way Amir left cricket”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said it’s sad to see the path left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has gone down.
Waqar’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket.
Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
Waqar said he “was in favor of Mohammad Amir’s comeback into the side” and wanted the 28-year-old to work hard and regain his spot after being dropped for the recent tour of New Zealand.
“I was one of those individuals that was in favour of Mohammad Amir’s comeback into the side. Now the situation is saddening. If you aren’t in form, than you try to come back into it. I was saddened with the way Amir left cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.