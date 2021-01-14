Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that pace bowler Hasan Ali shouldn’t be picked for the Test series against South Africa.

Explaining why, Latif noted that Hasan “has just returned from” recurring back injuries.

However, the 52-year-old wants Hasan to be selected for the three-match T20 series, especially given how well he has been performing as of late.

“We need to see if they bring him [Hasan Ali] in [for the] Test matches or white-ball cricket. Personally, I think he should not be exposed to the longer format because he has just returned from an injury,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“We need to handle Hasan carefully because he is in great form with both bat and ball and his attitude towards the game makes him a great asset for the team.”

Hasan made his comeback in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

