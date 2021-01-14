Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed it has already been decided that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will be sacked and Andy Flower will be appointed as his successor.

There has been a lot of speculation about Misbah’s future lately, with reports suggesting that he will be fired after the upcoming South Africa series.

Akhtar said that Flower will take over after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he will be coaching the Multan Sultans in the tournament.

“Everyone must have seen the new charade of the committees. There is no committee. They just tow the PCB’s line. The PCB in turn puts the onus on the committee to avoid blame. They say they make decisions based on the recommendations of the cricket committee which is rubbish,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am telling you that it has been decided that Misbah will be removed. Andy Flower has been sanctioned as the new head coach. He hasn’t yet taken the job because he is Multan Sultans head coach. He wants a PSL payday, after which he will take over the side.”

Akhtar added that Flower will reshuffle the entire coaching staff and “will not leave any of the six or seven players who were the coach’s favourites”.

“Don’t listen to what the committee says. Their words hold no weight. Even though the cricket committee made this claim, no chances have been given to Misbah and the decision has already been made,” he said. “The rest of the backroom staff are now stuck in limbo. Waqar (bhai) is now stuck and he is running around trying to save his job. The best fast bowler in the history of cricket is working under Misbah? He should not be working under him.

“Andy Flower is bringing in his team. He will not leave any of the six or seven players who were the coach’s favourites. He does not work that way. He will bring his own team along with a medical panel. He won’t rely on this shambolic panel of Pakistan. PCB has the worst medical panel in the world by the way.

“PCB brings in average people to positions so that they can kick them out in six months and avoid criticisms on themselves. They are very cunning. They have been doing this for a long time. Did we not know Misbah was mediocre? Why did we bring him on? Ehsan Mani himself is not known well.

“It is an alarming situation for Pakistan cricket. I hope we don’t get humiliated by South Africa in the coming series. Pakistan cricket is going downhill and I don’t see any hope. The PCB is filled with mediocre people who just take their paychecks. The fault isn’t with Misbah but the officials who keep bringing in mediocre people.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

