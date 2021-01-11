Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani believes he can bowl faster than 140 kph as his bowling speed back in 2018 was recorded to be at 139 kph.

Along with his rapid pace, Dhani noted that the bouncer is his “best delivery and one that I enjoy bowling with a lot of control”.

The 22-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the young standout performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

“As for my best delivery and one that I enjoy bowling with a lot of control, it has to be the bouncer. In terms of speed, I was measured at 139 kph in 2018 at the NCA and I do feel I can bowl faster than that,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Dhani’s strong performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earned him a Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract as he was picked by the Multan Sultans in the Emerging Category during the draft on Sunday.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 15 ( 8.82 % ) Karachi Kings 38 ( 22.35 % ) Lahore Qalandars 48 ( 28.24 % ) Multan Sultans 17 ( 10 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 35 ( 20.59 % ) Quetta Gladiators 17 ( 10 % ) Back

