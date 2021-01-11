Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Up-and-coming Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani has revealed that legendary New Zealand speedster Shane Bond is his favourite bowler.

Dhani noted that he draws a lot of inspiration from Bond and recalled how he was “someone who I have watched on TV with great interest”.

Bond played 18 Tests and took 87 wickets at an average of 22.09.

He also featured in 82 ODIs and claimed 147 wickets at an average of 20.88.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 25 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 21.72.

“The former New Zealand fast bowler, Shane Bond, has always been my favourite bowler and someone who I have watched on TV with great interest. There are some aspects of his action which I have tried to make my own, but he is definitely someone I draw a lot of inspiration from,” the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Dhani recently starred for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he took 26 wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.19.

His strong performances earned him a Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract as he was picked by the Multan Sultans in the Emerging Category during the draft on Sunday.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

