Big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez revealed that captain Babar Azam is his favourite Pakistan batsman right now.

Azam has become the poster boy of Pakistan cricket and is regarded as one of the top batsmen in the world today.

Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

Azam missed the entire series against New Zealand as he sustained a fractured right thumb prior to the T20 series.

He is likely to be fit for the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas tour Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13079 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 65596 ( 70.44 % ) Steve Smith 3208 ( 3.44 % ) Ben Stokes 3956 ( 4.25 % ) Kane Williamson 3856 ( 4.14 % ) Rashid Khan 541 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 135 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1568 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 311 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 248 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 624 ( 0.67 % ) Back

