Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani said his “eyes are firmly on playing for Pakistan in the future”.

Dhani, 22, enjoyed a lot of success in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

While he knows that getting into the national team won’t be an easy feat, the youngster made it clear that he is ready “to put in as much work as is needed to make my dream of representing my country come true”.

“My eyes are firmly on playing for Pakistan in the future and for that I am ready to put in as much work as is needed to make my dream of representing my country come true,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Dhani’s strong performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earned him a Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract as he was picked by the Multan Sultans in the Emerging Category during the draft on Sunday.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

