Junaid Khan has admitted that he was disappointed not to be included in Pakistan’s team for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.
The left-arm seamer explicitly said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but did well in the National T20 Cup as he took 10 wickets in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 27.
Despite this, the 31-year-old has stated that he is not giving up on reviving his international career.
Junaid has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, he has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
