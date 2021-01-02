Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan believes iconic England cricketer Andrew Flintoff is the greatest-ever all-rounder.

This came when he was asked by a fan on Twitter who be thought the best all-rounder was.

Flintoff — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

Flintoff represented England in 79 Tests and scored 3,845 runs, which included five centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 31.77. He also took 226 wickets at an average of 32.78.

He also featured in 141 ODIs and accumulated 3,394 runs, which included three hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 32.01. In regards to his bowling, he has picked up 169 wickets at an average of 24.38.

As for his T20 International career, Flintoff amassed 76 runs in seven matches at an average of 12.66 and claimed five wickets at an average of 32.20.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1234 ( 19.87 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 83 ( 1.34 % ) Brian Lara 872 ( 14.04 % ) Ricky Ponting 204 ( 3.28 % ) Viv Richards 494 ( 7.95 % ) Jacques Kallis 163 ( 2.62 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 282 ( 4.54 % ) Wasim Akram 2538 ( 40.86 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 210 ( 3.38 % ) Back

