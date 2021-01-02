The best of the best, Pakistan pace bowler Junaid Khan picks England icon as greatest-ever all-rounder

Junaid Khan said Andrew Flintoff is the best of the best when it comes to the greatest-ever all-rounders

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan believes iconic England cricketer Andrew Flintoff is the greatest-ever all-rounder.

This came when he was asked by a fan on Twitter who be thought the best all-rounder was.

Flintoff represented England in 79 Tests and scored 3,845 runs, which included five centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 31.77. He also took 226 wickets at an average of 32.78.

He also featured in 141 ODIs and accumulated 3,394 runs, which included three hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 32.01. In regards to his bowling, he has picked up 169 wickets at an average of 24.38.

As for his T20 International career, Flintoff amassed 76 runs in seven matches at an average of 12.66 and claimed five wickets at an average of 32.20.

