Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes batsman Usman Salahuddin deserves to be called up to the Test team right away.

Salahuddin has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket and is currently in the midst of an excellent campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 30-year-old is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 797 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab, which includes a career-best score of 219 not out and six fifties, at an average of 46.88.

Should be playing test cricket @RealUsmanPak — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) December 27, 2020

“Should be playing Test cricket Usman Salahuddin,” Salman said on Twitter.

Salahuddin will have the chance to score more runs when Central Punjab look to retain their title in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which begins on Friday.

