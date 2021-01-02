Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Junaid Khan has said that people should not count him out just yet as he is still plotting his international comeback.

The left-arm seamer has been working hard to try and get back on the national selectors’ radar, but hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

While the 31-year-old knows that Pakistan have a lot of talented pace bowlers who are much younger than him, he is still determined to prove that he belongs in the national team.

I'm trying my best — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020

“I’m trying my best,” he said on Twitter.

Junaid has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, he has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t waste this chance, Pakistan batsman wants Faheem Ashraf to become the team’s go-to all-rounder

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10677 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 55282 ( 71.68 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.57 % ) Ben Stokes 3395 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2276 ( 2.95 % ) Rashid Khan 430 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 517 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10677 ( 13.84 % ) Babar Azam 55282 ( 71.68 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.57 % ) Ben Stokes 3395 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2276 ( 2.95 % ) Rashid Khan 430 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 517 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related