Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes John Cena is better than Roman Reigns.
He was asked about the two WWE wrestlers during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
John cena
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, Junaid has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, he hasn’t played international cricket since May 2019.
