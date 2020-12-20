Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes batsmen today would have no chance of surviving at the crease if they were facing the iconic duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Akhtar noted that the pair could swing the ball both ways, mastered the art of reverse swing and bowled at 100 mph, which would have been too much for the current crop of batsmen to handle.

The Rawalpindi Express also feels that batsmen today have it easy as their bats are thicker and the boundaries are smaller.

“Cricket is very easy these days with the thick bats, small boundaries and three circles,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You guys can’t even realise, how difficult it was to bat against the likes of Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis] bowling at 100 mph and reverse swinging the ball.”

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’ll knock your head off, Adam Zampa on Pakistan pace demon bowling 150 kph

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8206 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1091 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 2750 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 11361 ( 26.22 % ) Imran Khan 9138 ( 21.09 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1275 ( 2.94 % ) Younis Khan 1876 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2904 ( 6.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 3585 ( 8.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 388 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 759 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8206 ( 18.94 % ) Waqar Younis 1091 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 2750 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 11361 ( 26.22 % ) Imran Khan 9138 ( 21.09 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1275 ( 2.94 % ) Younis Khan 1876 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2904 ( 6.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 3585 ( 8.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 388 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 759 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related