Pakistan will never produce another bowler like him, Latif on deadly accurate seamer

Rashid Latif said Pakistan will never produce another bowler like Mohammad Asif

Rashid Latif: “Never going to produce [a new ball bowler] like him”

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Pakistan will never produce another bowler like Mohammad Asif.

Latif noted that Asif was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of pace bowler as he had the ability to make the ball move and swing.

He added that when bowling with the new ball, Asif was virtually unstoppable.

“Authority on the ball, where [the] ball goes, where [it] finishes, that was amazing,” Latif said. “Never going to produce [a new ball bowler] like him.”

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36 and 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20 International career, the 38-year-old claimed 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

