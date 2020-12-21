Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman and Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has predicted that India will bounce back in the second Test against Australia.

India lost the first Test by eight wickets and were bowled out for 36, their lowest score in Test cricket, in the process.

However, India will be without captain Virat Kohli and pace bowler Mohammed Shami for the rest of the series.

Kohli will be returning home for the birth of his first child, while Shami suffered a fractured forearm while batting in the first Test.

Despite being without two key players, Faisal is confident that India will do well in the second Test, which begins on December 26 in Melbourne.

What a brilliant performance by @CricketAus credit to all the Aussie bowlers hitting their consists disciplined line and lengths and sticking to the Team plans on every batsman by NOT giving anything away to @BCCI strong Indian batting! Indians will bounce back in next Test! https://t.co/SCs3Mq9qe2 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 19, 2020

“What a brilliant performance by Australia, credit to all the Aussie bowlers hitting their [consistent] disciplined line and lengths and sticking to the team plans on every batsman by not giving anything away to India’s strong batting. Indians will bounce back in next Test!” he said on Twitter.

