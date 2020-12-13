Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Northern head coach Mohammad Akram is the best choice for the chief selector role.

The position became available when head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down in October.

While Akram is allegedly one of the favourites to succeed Misbah as Pakistan’s chief selector, it was recently reported that Latif and legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar would hold talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the role.

However, the 52-year-old did not confirm whether this has happened or if it is true.

A worthy addition.

Coming through the system, his elevation to the post would set the right kind of example; better than drafting in someone who would need time to familiarize himself with the talent pool and/or the administration. — Kamran Muzaffer (@Krick3r) December 11, 2020

Best Choice so far 🔝 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 11, 2020

“Best choice so far,” he said on Twitter.

