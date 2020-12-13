He’s the best choice, Latif reveals his pick for the Pakistan chief selector job

Rashid Latif said Mohammad Akram is the best choice for the chief selector job

Rashid Latif: “Best choice so far”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Northern head coach Mohammad Akram is the best choice for the chief selector role.

The position became available when head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down in October.

While Akram is allegedly one of the favourites to succeed Misbah as Pakistan’s chief selector, it was recently reported that Latif and legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar would hold talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the role.

However, the 52-year-old did not confirm whether this has happened or if it is true.

“Best choice so far,” he said on Twitter.

