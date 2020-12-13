Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes spinner Zahid Mahmood is on a “different level”.

Latif’s comments come after Zahid bowled two magical deliveries in Southern Punjab’s 205-run win over Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the first innings, Zahid clean bowled Ayaz Tasawar with a beaut of a delivery for 76.

The 32-year-old produced a virtual replay of the ball to Tasawar when he cleaned up Balochistan captain Imran Farhat for 84 in the second innings.

“Different level,” Latif said on Twitter.

Zahid is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 39 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.69.

