Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes spinner Zahid Mahmood is on a “different level”.
Latif’s comments come after Zahid bowled two magical deliveries in Southern Punjab’s 205-run win over Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
In the first innings, Zahid clean bowled Ayaz Tasawar with a beaut of a delivery for 76.
The 32-year-old produced a virtual replay of the ball to Tasawar when he cleaned up Balochistan captain Imran Farhat for 84 in the second innings.
Different level ☕️
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 11, 2020
“Different level,” Latif said on Twitter.
Zahid is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 39 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.69.
ALSO CHECK OUT: An exceptional talent, Imran Nazir tells Pakistan player to reach for the stars and never look back