Pakistan batsman Azam Khan surprised legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn when telling him about his love for fishing.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, said this while representing the Galle Gladiators in their Lanka Premier League (LPL) match against the Kandy Tuskers, which is the team Steyn is playing for.

Last night, I heard this happening on the stump mic when @DaleSteyn62 walked in to bat . Played it back loud..was extremely funny 😂😂😂

“Sir you know I’m a fisherman too,” the 22-year-old told Steyn.

“Do you, really?” Steyn responded.

Steyn is well known for putting up photos of his fishing excursions around the world on his social media accounts, especially Instagram.

Azam has done well in the LPL as he has scored 158 runs in eight games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average of 31.60 and a strike-rate of 185.88.

As for Steyn, he has taken two wickets in two matches at an average of 28 and an economy rate of seven.

Recently, Azam admitted that it was a dream come true for him to play against Steyn as the South Africa icon is one of his favourite bowlers.

“One of my favourite fast bowlers of the game, I’ve always dreamt of playing against you, the picture on the left is when I came to meet you as a fan boy, after 6 years met you as a player. A true inspiration to me and to many others,” he said on Twitter.

