Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has called captain Babar Azam his favourite batsman in the world.

Naseem made the comments ahead of the New Zealand series, where Azam is expected to play a pivotal role with the bat.

However, the 26-year-old has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series after sustaining a fractured right thumb during a thrown-down session on Sunday morning.

It remains unclear whether Azam will be fit in time for the first Test against New Zealand, which begins in Mount Maunganui on December 26.

Nonetheless, Naseem has been so impressed with Azam’s form over the past few months.

With my favorite batsman babar bhai pic.twitter.com/6MS1vYtQdY — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) December 10, 2020

“With my favorite batsman Babar bhai,” the 17-year-old said on Twitter.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This 40-year-old should captain Pakistan, Kamran Akmal said ahead of the New Zealand series

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9173 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 47879 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 2344 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 3028 ( 4.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1772 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 388 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1076 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 238 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 168 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 451 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9173 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 47879 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 2344 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 3028 ( 4.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1772 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 388 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1076 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 238 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 168 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 451 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related