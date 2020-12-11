Two Pakistan greats to hold talks with PCB over chief selector role

Pakistan greats Rashid Latif and Shoaib Akhtar will speak to the PCB about the vacant chief selector role
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan greats Rashid Latif and Shoaib Akhtar will hold talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the chief selector role, it has been reported.
The position became available when head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down in October.
According to Ary Sports, Latif was not interested in the role due to his commitments with a TV channel.
However, now that he and Akhtar have both been fired, the PCB has contacted them about the chief selector vacancy.
It should be noted that Northern head coach Mohammad Akram is also being considered for the role.
ALSO CHECK OUT: You had to use your brain bowling to him, Sohail Tanvir on batsman who gave bowlers a headache
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related