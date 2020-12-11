Two Pakistan greats to hold talks with PCB over chief selector role

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan greats Rashid Latif and Shoaib Akhtar will hold talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the chief selector role, it has been reported.

The position became available when head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down in October.

According to Ary Sports, Latif was not interested in the role due to his commitments with a TV channel.

However, now that he and Akhtar have both been fired, the PCB has contacted them about the chief selector vacancy.

It should be noted that Northern head coach Mohammad Akram is also being considered for the role.

ALSO CHECK OUT: You had to use your brain bowling to him, Sohail Tanvir on batsman who gave bowlers a headache

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7406 ( 18.44 % ) Waqar Younis 1021 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2563 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 10595 ( 26.38 % ) Imran Khan 8581 ( 21.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1126 ( 2.8 % ) Younis Khan 1747 ( 4.35 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2704 ( 6.73 % ) Saeed Anwar 3337 ( 8.31 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 368 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 709 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7406 ( 18.44 % ) Waqar Younis 1021 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2563 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 10595 ( 26.38 % ) Imran Khan 8581 ( 21.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1126 ( 2.8 % ) Younis Khan 1747 ( 4.35 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2704 ( 6.73 % ) Saeed Anwar 3337 ( 8.31 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 368 ( 0.92 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 709 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related