Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif believes that captain Babar Azam will overcome the scandal where a woman claimed that he got her pregnant, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises to marry her.

Hamiza Mukhtar also accused Azam of beating her up and claimed that the star batsman “threatened me and he used me”.

Asif noted that this issue will add pressure on him during the upcoming series against New Zealand as the 26-year-old is already expected to lead by example with the bat and as captain.

With that in mind, Asif noted that Azam must focus all his attention on the series against the Black Caps.

“Pakistan team is relying heavily on Babar Azam. He is always under pressure to perform in the batting department, while also shouldering the responsibility of leading the side,” Asif told Cricket Pakistan.

“Now the scandal about his personal life is also going to add more pressure on him, which is why it is important that he keeps his focus on the game.”

Asif has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons in the past, especially in 2010 when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Having overcome his problems, Asif is confident that Azam will do the same in regards to the claims made by Mukhtar.

“I have faced similar problems in the past as well. Hopefully this issue will be over soon as it would be better for both Pakistan cricket and Babar Azam,” he said.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

