Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has admitted that former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was as “smooth as silk when he batted”.
Ashwin’s comments about Inzamam being an elegant batsman came when he talked to the Pakistan great on his YouTube channel.
He was smooth as silk when he batted, and maintained the same elegance during this chat too. Thanks @Inzamam08 🙏🙏 .. A full fledged attempt from me too😂😂💯https://t.co/n7xyxGPPNH pic.twitter.com/azgVf3yRlR
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2020
“He was smooth as silk when he batted, and maintained the same elegance during this chat too. Thanks Inzamam-ul-Haq. A full fledged attempt from me too,” Ashwin said on Twitter.
Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.
He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.
