Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sarfaraz Ahmed has said while Mohammad Rizwan may be Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, he is determined to regain his spot in the future and revive his international career.

Sarfaraz fell behind Rizwan on the pecking order after he was sacked as captain in October 2019.

Rizwan has done well as Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman, but Sarfaraz noted that “I am also ready”.

Both players have been picked for the upcoming series against New Zealand, but Sarfaraz’s playing time is likely to be limited, just like it was during the tour of England, where he featured in just one T20 International.

“The return to the Pakistani team is good news. I will try to take advantage of the opportunity. Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan’s number one wicketkeeper, but I am also ready, and we both have a mission to make the Pakistani team win,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the fastest bowler right now, Abdul Razzaq on 19-year-old Pakistan pace demon

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 2110 ( 79.09 % ) No! 558 ( 20.91 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 2110 ( 79.09 % ) No! 558 ( 20.91 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...