He got me pregnant and beat me up, woman accuses Pakistan captain Babar Azam

A woman has claimed that Babar Azam got her pregnant and beat her up

The woman alleged that Babar Azam “promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me”

A woman has accused Pakistan captain Babar Azam of getting her pregnant and beating her up.

She also alleged that Azam “threatened me and he used me”.

The woman claimed that she began a relationship with Azam when he was 16 years old.

However, it should be noted that previous accusations by the same lady were unproven and ended with her apologising to the star batsman.

“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” the lady claimed as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam is currently with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, where the men in green will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The series begins on December 18 and concludes on January 7.

