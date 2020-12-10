Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has crowned Rashid Latif the best wicketkeeper.
Latif is widely considered to be one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.
In the 37 Tests he played, the 52-year-old took 119 catches and registered 11 stumpings.
As for his ODI career, Latif claimed 182 catches in 166 matches and recorded 38 stumpings as well.
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) December 9, 2020
“The best,” Nazir said in response to a video on Twitter showing some of Latif’s best catches behind the stumps.
