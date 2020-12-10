He is the best, Imran Nazir crowns Pakistan cricketer the greatest wicketkeeper

Posted on by
Imran Nazir said Rashid Latif is the best wicketkeeper

Imran Nazir said Rashid Latif is “the best” wicketkeeper

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has crowned Rashid Latif the best wicketkeeper.

Latif is widely considered to be one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.

In the 37 Tests he played, the 52-year-old took 119 catches and registered 11 stumpings.

As for his ODI career, Latif claimed 182 catches in 166 matches and recorded 38 stumpings as well.

“The best,” Nazir said in response to a video on Twitter showing some of Latif’s best catches behind the stumps.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the fastest bowler right now, Abdul Razzaq on 19-year-old Pakistan pace demon

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply