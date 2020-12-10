Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has crowned Rashid Latif the best wicketkeeper.

Latif is widely considered to be one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.

In the 37 Tests he played, the 52-year-old took 119 catches and registered 11 stumpings.

As for his ODI career, Latif claimed 182 catches in 166 matches and recorded 38 stumpings as well.

“The best,” Nazir said in response to a video on Twitter showing some of Latif’s best catches behind the stumps.

