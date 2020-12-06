Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali believes all-rounder Qasim Akram has all the talent needed to play for the national team.

Hasan has been really impressed with Qasim, who is considered to be a teenage sensation in Pakistan as many people believe he is something special.

The 18-year-old has featured in three first-class matches, where he has scored 69 runs at an average of 13.80. He has also taken four wickets at an average of 33.75.

In regards to his T20 career, Qasim has accumulated 72 runs in 10 matches at an average of 14.40 and claimed three wickets at an average of 45.66.

“Qasim Akram has the talent to represent not even domestic teams but [the] Pakistan team also,” Hasan, who is currently captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

Recently, Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed said that Qasim could be the next Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik.

In September, he also backed Qasim to break into the Pakistan team really soon as he has all the talent in the world.

