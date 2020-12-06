I want to be the wicket-taking king, Pakistan spinner wants crown for most wickets in QeA Trophy

Posted on by
Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood wants to be the wicket-taking king in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood is aiming to be the highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has said that he wants to be the wicket-taking king in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Mahmood, who is playing for Southern Punjab, is currently third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 37 victims in six matches at an average of 22.94.

Nauman Ali, who plays for Northern, is at the top of the list with 43 wickets in six games at an average of 22.39.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sajid Khan is second with 38 wickets in six matches at an average of 24.28.

Despite being six wickets behind Nauman right now, Mahmood is confident that he can be at the summit of the wicket-takers list when the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy concludes.

Mahmood will be in action again on Tuesday when Southern Punjab takes on Balochistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This 18-year-old has the talent to play for Pakistan, Hasan Ali backs teen sensation for successful career

Coming Soon
Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?
Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?
Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?

Leave a Reply