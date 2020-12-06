Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has said that he wants to be the wicket-taking king in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Mahmood, who is playing for Southern Punjab, is currently third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 37 victims in six matches at an average of 22.94.

Nauman Ali, who plays for Northern, is at the top of the list with 43 wickets in six games at an average of 22.39.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sajid Khan is second with 38 wickets in six matches at an average of 24.28.

Despite being six wickets behind Nauman right now, Mahmood is confident that he can be at the summit of the wicket-takers list when the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy concludes.

Mahmood will be in action again on Tuesday when Southern Punjab takes on Balochistan.

