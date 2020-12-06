Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has heaped praise on batsman Azam Khan for his performances in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Azam, who is representing the Galle Gladiators in the LPL, is the son of ex-Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after Azam starred in the Gladiators’ most recent game against the Dambulla Viiking.

The 22-year-old smashed 55 runs off 24 balls, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, but his efforts went in vain as the Viiking won by nine runs.

Well played AZam 👍 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) December 5, 2020

“Well played Azam,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.

Sarfaraz is very familiar with the big-hitter as Azam played under him when he captained Sindh in the National T20 Cup earlier this year.

In the LPL, Azam has accumulated 123 runs in five matches at an average of 30.75 and a strike-rate of 180.88.

