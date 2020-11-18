Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed believes all-rounder Qasim Akram could be the next Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik.

Qasim, who is 17, is similar to Hafeez and Malik in that he bowls off-spin and bats in the middle to lower order.

In September, Ijaz backed Qasim to break into the Pakistan team really soon as he has all the talent in the world.

“Qasim Akram can be a cricketer like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in future,” Ijaz told Geo Super.

Qasim has featured in two first-class matches, where he has scored 69 runs at an average of 23. He has also taken three wickets at an average of 37.

In regards to his List A career, the young star has accumulated 72 runs in 10 matches at an average of 14.40 and claimed three wickets at an average of 45.66.

