Stop harassing this woman, judge tells Pakistan star and his family

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

An additional sessions judge has ordered Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his family to stop harassing a woman who has made multiple claims against him.

This comes after Hamiza Mukhtar filed two petitions against Azam, with one allegedly relating to the 26-year-old and his family pressurising her to withdraw the case.

As reported by Geo News, additional sessions judge Abid Raza heard Mukhtar’s case and told Azam and his family to stop harassing her before disposing of it.

However, the hearing for the second petition, which revolves around serious accusations that Azam got her pregnant and made false promises to marry her, has been adjourned to a later date.

Mukhtar claimed that Azam forced her to have an abortion.

In addition to this, Mukhtar also accused Azam of beating her up and claimed that the star batsman “threatened me and he used me”.

However, it should be noted that previous accusations by Mukhtar were unproven and ended with her apologising to the star batsman.

Azam is currently with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, where the men in green will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The series begins on December 18 and concludes on January 7.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8246 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42736 ( 71.55 % ) Steve Smith 2077 ( 3.48 % ) Ben Stokes 2876 ( 4.81 % ) Kane Williamson 1612 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 363 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 963 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 414 ( 0.69 % ) Back

