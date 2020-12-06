Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a better T20 International average than India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Lokesh Rahul.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the batsmen with the best averages among players who have scored a minimum of 1,000 runs in the shortest format, and Azam was crowned the king.

The 26-year-old had an incredible average of 50.93, while Kohli was not far behind with an average of 50.05.

Rahul was in third place with an average of 45.81.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Azam’s next assignment will be the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

